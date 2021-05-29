NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Brooklyn are searching for a suspect in a forcible touching incident.
It happened on May 8 near Hancock Street and Howard Avenue in Stuyvesant Heights.
Police say the man grabbed a 22-year-old woman’s buttocks as she walked on the sidewalk.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.