By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Well, it’s quite literally “rain and repeat” today. After yesterday’s chilly, breezy, and damp start to the holiday weekend, it’s a similar story this afternoon. Expect periods of rain with temps struggling to get into the low 50s.

Things finally taper off overnight to scattered showers and drizzle. We’ll wake up tomorrow to cloudy skies and a few lingering showers, especially to the north and east. But the good news is that things continue to look promising for Memorial Day with drying and a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. It’s milder as well, with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We’re back near normal by Tuesday with temps in the mid 70s. Stay dry and enjoy your Sunday despite the rainy forecast!

