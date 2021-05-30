By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was another raw, rainy, and chilly day across the region with dreary conditions continuing. Once again, we had some record chilly temps during the day along with stiff winds and periods of pelting rain. You’ll still need the umbrella if you’re heading out this evening.
The good news is that we expect the rain to taper off pretty quickly after midnight for most folks, with the exception of spots well north & east of NYC. It’ll remain chilly, damp, and breezy though with temps in the 40s overnight.
For the Memorial Day holiday tomorrow, some clouds will linger in the morning, but by noon many areas should be getting a welcome return of sunshine! It’ll take a bit longer for spots well east on NYC, but largely we’ll enjoy a drier, brighter, and warmer holiday with temps in the mid & upper 60s. Have a great night!