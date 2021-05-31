NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say tried to lure two young boys into his car with candy Saturday in Brooklyn.
It happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. near Shore Boulevard and Norfolk Street in Manhattan Beach.READ MORE: Amazon Worker Shot In Face After Apparent Argument On Brooklyn Street
Police said the suspect pulled up in a red car and offered the boys candy to get inside.READ MORE: Families Welcome Back Freehold's Memorial Day Parade: 'Our Version Of Mayberry'
The children’s father came over, and the driver took off.
The boys, ages 5 and 7, were not harmed.MORE NEWS: Memorial Day Tradition Returns In-Person At Intrepid Museum: 'The Moment We've Been Waiting For'
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.