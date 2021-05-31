NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This Memorial Day, the nation honors the brave men and women of the Armed Forces who died for our freedom.

Events marking the occasion returned across the Tri-State Area, after many traditions were put on hold because of the pandemic.

Last year’s ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum was virtual. This year, veterans and their families said they were so glad to be there in person.

Special guests, including active service men and women, were invited at a reduced capacity. The event was not open to the public but was streamed online.

Over the last 15 months, officials say Armed Forces helped fight a new enemy in COVID-19.

Mayor Bill de Blasio joined officials to take part in the traditional ceremony — unfurling the 100-foot flag and laying four ceremonial wreaths.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge met one veteran who served on the Intrepid for three years during its last deployment before it was decommissioned in 1974.

“When I was on board, this ship just got back from Vietnam, and they sent us up to the Arctic Circle to join a NATO task force to look for Soviet submarines, because that was during the Cold War, early 70s,” Bob Cassara told Duddridge.

“You have the Super Bowl and the World Series. This is the World Series for us veterans,” said Gregory Williams, member of the MU Beta Phi military fraternity. “For us now, to be able to actually come outside, New York is opening back up, this is the moment we’ve been waiting for almost all year.”

The Intrepid Museum is back open to the public at 25% capacity.