By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a big improvement we've had in the weather since yesterday! After two days of rain, wind, and record cold, the sun finally returned to the area with milder temps…just in time for Memorial Day!
Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies and cool temps – although not as chilly as the past few nights…expect mid 50s overnight in the City, with some 40's in the 'burbs.
Tomorrow will be even milder with temperatures reaching the mid 70s under a mix of sun & clouds. Similar temps expected Wednesday but with a few more clouds and a few late-day showers.
It does appear the late week will feature a return to unsettled weather…but temps will also warm into the 80s by the weekend. Stay tuned!