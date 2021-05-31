NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent robbery was caught on video Sunday at a subway station on Manhattan’s East Side.
The attack happened shortly before 5 a.m. inside the Lexington Avenue and East 59 Street station.READ MORE: Bethpage Air Show Lifts Off On Memorial Day For First Time In Event's History
Surveillance video shows two men chasing the 64-year-old victim as he runs toward the turnstile.READ MORE: Memorial Day Tradition Returns In-Person At Intrepid Museum: 'The Moment We've Been Waiting For'
The suspects repeatedly punch and kicked him as he struggles to get away.
Police said the men made off with $150, and the victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.MORE NEWS: Kyrie Irving Blames 'Underlying Racism' After Celtics Fan Arrested For Throwing Water Bottle
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.