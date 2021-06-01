NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York state’s Emergency Assistance Program is now accepting applications.
To qualify, someone in the household has to be behind on rent owed on or after March 13, 2020.READ MORE: Hurricane Season 2021: Officials Urge People To Get Prepared Now
Households need a total income at or below 80% of the area median income. Unemployment and social security benefits count toward that income.READ MORE: Pride Month Kicks Off Worldwide After Year Of Pandemic Cancelations
Undocumented New Yorkers are eligible for rent relief. You do not need to be a citizen or have any kind of legal immigration status to qualify.MORE NEWS: Primary Elections Guide For Voters In New York And New Jersey
To find out more and to apply, CLICK HERE.