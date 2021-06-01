CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York state’s Emergency Assistance Program is now accepting applications.

To qualify, someone in the household has to be behind on rent owed on or after March 13, 2020.

Households need a total income at or below 80% of the area median income. Unemployment and social security benefits count toward that income.

Undocumented New Yorkers are eligible for rent relief. You do not need to be a citizen or have any kind of legal immigration status to qualify.

To find out more and to apply, CLICK HERE.

