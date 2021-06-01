NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 15-year-old boy is dead and a 30-year-old man is wounded after a shooting in East Harlem.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday near the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 123rd Street.READ MORE: After More Than A Year, The Show Must Go On: More Broadway Shows Announce Plans To Resume Performances
Police said the man was hit in the knee and hospitalized in stable condition.READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect Charged With Hate Crime After 55-Year-Old Asian Woman Sucker-Punched In Chinatown
So far, no arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Police: Brandon Rodriguez Suspected Of Luring Young Girls In Brownsville
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.