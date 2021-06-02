NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Authorities are investigating the death of an 8-year-old boy in the Bronx.
The child's mother and her boyfriend brought the boy to the emergency room at Montefiore North Hospital around 2 p.m. Tuesday. He was unconscious when he arrived, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The boy showed no obvious signs of any injury or trauma.
The boy's mother and her boyfriend were questioned and released.
His cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.