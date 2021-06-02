'Snooki Is The Frosting To Our Cake': Jenni Farley & Deena Nicole Cortese On MTV's 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'JWoww and Deena talk with us about fans can expect when the gang heads to the Poconos for a brand new season of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

USMNT Kicks Off Busy Summer With CONCACAF Nations League Finals Match Against HondurasThe start of a big run of matches for the U.S. Men's National Team begins this Thursday when they meet Honduras in one of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

Champions League Final: Christian Pulisic 'Could Be The Difference' For Chelsea Against Manchester City Says Micah RichardsThe Champions League on CBS Sports analyst says Pulisic could have a "huge impact" on Saturday's final for Chelsea as they look to upset the favorites, Manchester City. ⚽⚽⚽

UEFA Champions League Final: How To Watch, Coverage Plan For Chelsea Vs. Manchester CityThe all England final featuring Chelsea and Manchester City is getting wall-to-wall coverage on CBS and various platforms. 📺📺📺

WATCH: Taye Diggs On The CW's 'All American,' 'Rent,' 'The Best Man'The actor talks with us about the growth of The CW's "All American" and his career-changing roles in "The Best Man" and "Rent" on Broadway.

'Whoever Is Watching This, They're Going To Get A Thrill': Willy T. Ribbs, Paul Tracy, Ernie Francis Jr. Discuss Superstar Racing ExperienceThe Superstar Racing Experience inaugural season begins on June 12 at Stafford Speedway.