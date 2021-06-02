HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut is making progress in its fight to stop hate crimes.
A bill declaring racism as a public health crisis is now headed to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk.
The Connecticut House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 1 on Wednesday.
Lawmakers say the measure takes several steps to address systemic racism in the state, including standardizing how race, ethnicity and language data are collected.
On Tuesday, Lamont announced the formation of a state Hate Crimes Advisory Council.