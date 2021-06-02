(CBSNewYork)- Mets starter Marcus Stroman pitched in the team’s extra-innings loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Over six innings, he gave up three runs and struck, out six but it was comments made during the game that overshadowed his performance.

Bally Sports Arizona commentator Bob Brenly made comments about Stroman’s head covering during the fourth inning, which Stroman took exception to on Twitter saying the comments had “racist undertones.”

“Pretty sure that’s the same durag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets,” Brenly said.

Stroman, after seeing the comments later in the night, tweeted “Onward and upward…through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all!”

Onward and upward…through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all! 🗣 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 2, 2021

Mets manager Luis Rojas also addressed the comments in his pre-game media availability on Wednesday telling reporters that the comment was “very inappropriate.”

“I was very disappointed when I heard it,” Rojas said. “If it was like a joke or something, I didn’t get it. That was my initial reaction to it. I think its completely inappropriate.”

Brenly, the former World Series winning manager for the Diamondbacks, issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon apologizing and saying that he reached out to Stroman.

“During last night’s game, I made a poor attempt at humor that was insensitive and wrong. I apologize to Marcus Stroman and have reached out directly to share those thoughts,” the statement reads. “I have had several conversations with the D-Backs and we agree that seeking sensitivity training is an important step so that I can continue to learn from my mistakes in order to be better in the future.”