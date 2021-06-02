NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA was breached by hackers in April, officials said.

The New York Times is reporting hackers with suspected ties to the China government penetrated the MTA’s computer systems.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the MTA says the breach had zero impact on customers, but the hack has exposed vulnerabilities in our nation’s largest transportation network.

The MTA says on April 20th, federal agencies including the FBI and NSA issued a joint alert that they had discovered a widespread cyber attack on multiple agencies, including the MTA, which no one in the world had been aware of at the time it happened.

Of the 18 different systems that exist within the MTA, the agency says three were impacted, and the breach impacted 5% of MTA employees and contractors, who have since been notified.

“It’s suspected that this intrusion was result of what’s known as a “zero day,” which is a vulnerability that has yet to be patched either from the software developer or the manufacturer. This is something that is is highly unusual to see in the hacker space,” said Neal Bridges, chief content officer at INE.com. “There are no known patches for these vulnerabilities. And as a result, using this vulnerability, kind of tips the hand of the attacker.”

According to a New York Times report of MTA documents, one week after the agency learned of the attack, officials raised concerns that hackers could have entered the operational systems which control train cars, or could penetrate the MTA computer systems through a back door.

“I don’t want to release any more details beyond what the MTA already has,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“The MTA quickly and aggressively responded to this attack, bringing on Mandiant, a leading cyber security firm, whose forensic audit found no evidence operational systems were impacted, no employee or customer information breached, no data loss and no changes to our vital systems. Importantly, the MTA’s existing multi-layered security systems worked as designed, preventing spread of the attack and we continue to strengthen these comprehensive systems and remain vigilant as cyber-attacks are a growing global threat,” said MTA Chief Technology Officer Rafail Portnoy.

Bauman asked riders if they were concerned.

“Them being able to hack into our system, it makes us scared to ride the subway every day,” commuter Priti Saha said.

“It’s always a concern, but at the same time, it’s New York, you gotta keep going and do what you have to do, or else they win,” said commuter Ken Alaimo.

The MTA says the agency is adding additional layers of protection to its system in order to prevent these types of malicious attacks in the future.

Word of the breach comes on the heels of breaches of the colonial pipeline and JBS meat suppliers.