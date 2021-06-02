By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with some breaks of sun at times. Most spots remain dry, but a few PM showers can't be ruled out to the N&W. Temps this afternoon will be like yesterday, in the mid to upper 70s. Overall, another quiet day.
Things start to change overnight, with some showers entering the picture after midnight and toward dawn. Lows will be mild again, in the low 60s for the city and 50s for the outlying 'burbs.
It's a much more active day tomorrow. To start, we'll have some scattered downpours moving through during the morning hours and into the early afternoon. A brief lull may then allow for some peaks of sunshine before a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms arrives late afternoon and into the evening. The main threat in any storm would be damaging winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s for most.
The risk of showers lingers into Friday with some clearing by late day. We heat up into the weekend, approaching 90 by Sunday.