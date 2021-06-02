NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a man on an e-bike they say threatened several traffic agents in Manhattan.
It happened Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Rivington and Allen Street.
According to police, the suspect started following a marked NYPD van on an e-bike. Police say that he told the traffic agents in the van “If I had a weapon I would kill you” and then punched the driver’s side mirror of the van, breaking it off.
The cyclist then took off northbound on Allen Street.
There were no injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.