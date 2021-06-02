NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A building in Brooklyn has been declared unsafe to live in after it partially collapsed Wednesday morning.
The Department of Buildings says the façade on the side of an apartment building on South Third Street in the Williamsburg section collapsed.
No injuries were reported.
After an investigation, the department determined the building is no longer safe to occupy and issued a vacate order for the entire building.
The DOB issued two violations to the property owner for failure to maintain the building and the exterior walls.
The Red Cross says so far, they have helped two tenants from two households who have been displaced. The DOB says all tenants have been offered emergency relocation assistance.