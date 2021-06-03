HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut lawmakers are being warned about excessive drinking while in session.
Photos show what appear to be state lawmakers having tailgates in the legislative office building garage.
Wednesday, Rep. Robin Comey apologized after her stumbling testimony last week saying she didn't feel well in part due to the wine she had with dinner.
The Connecticut House Speaker says he’s had to speak with colleagues on multiple occasions about drinking.
"There are lines you cannot cross. If somebody ever left this building and injured somebody or themselves, I can't even begin to think about what those consequences would be, and I don't want that to happen on our watches," House Speaker Matt Ritter said.
Comey says she did not drive home after her testimony out of an abundance of caution.