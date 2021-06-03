EAST ROCKAWAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man was charged with DWI after police said he drove through a fence and across a field at an elementary school in East Rockaway.
According to police, Edward Coghlan, 73, drove away after crashing his 2004 Lincoln sedan into a Subaru at a Wendy's parking lot on Ocean Avenue early Wednesday afternoon.
The driver of the Subaru followed Coghlan, who continued south on Ocean Avenue.
Coghlan then crashed through a metal chain link fence and onto a field at Rhame Avenue Elementary School, police said.
Officials said dozens of students were on the field when it happened, but staff were able to get them all inside safely.
Coghlan, police said, drove fast and erratically across the field and fled the scene.
Officers caught up with Coghlan and arrested him on West Boulevard. He faces child endangerment and other charges in addition to DWI.