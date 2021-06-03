CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After the deaths of more than 100 babies were linked to unregulated infant sleep products, federal regulators are now setting safety standards.

Millions of items have already been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the standards will effectively eliminate potentially hazardous sleep products for infants under 5 months old.

The products include inclined sleepers, travel and compact bassinets, and in-bed sleepers.

Under the new standards, the sleep surface must tilt at an angle no more than 10 degrees. They must also comply with standards for bassinets and cribs.

