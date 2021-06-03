GLEN COVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding whoever shot a pet cat twice in Glen Cove.
They say Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. a woman heard an animal crying in pain outside of her home on Taft Place. A cat in a neighbor's yard was crying and dragging its back legs, unable to walk.
Fortunately, her neighbor is a veterinarian, who rushed the cat to her practice. The vet determined the cat was paralyzed after having been shot twice.
The cat was chipped, so the vet was able to get in touch with the owners, DJ and Christina Hunnicutt. They say their cat Gracie, 5, is very friendly to everyone in the neighborhood, and would follow them whenever they took their dog for a walk. They were dumbfounded that anybody would shoot Gracie.
Police believe Gracie was shot around 7 p.m. that night near Taft Place or Sherwood Road in Glen Cove.
Gracie is set to have surgery to remove bullets from her spine and abdomen.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 516-676-1002, or by emailing tips@glencovepd.org, or by using their Facebook page.
