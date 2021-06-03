SOUTH BOUND BROOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — More than 100 cats have been rescued from a home in New Jersey.
Animal Control officers found dozens of cats living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions in a home in South Bound Brook.
St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center was called in to assist police officers after a neighbor complained about a foul smell coming from the home.
Officers started removing the animals Wednesday, and the effort will continue Friday.
Some of the cats are being treated for malnutrition.
The cats are being taken to shelters in Madison and Ledgewood. For adoption information, visit sthuberts.org.