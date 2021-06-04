NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a suspect stole an elderly woman’s purse from her Manhattan apartment after asking to use her phone.

It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at a residential building near East 57th Street and Lexington Avenue.

According to police, an unknown woman knocked on an 84-year-old woman’s apartment door and asked if she could use her landline.

The 84-year-old let the woman inside to use the phone and stepped away to give her some privacy while she made her call.

Police say the 84-year-old realized a short time later that the woman had stolen her purse and left.

The victim’s purse contained $300 along with her bank cards and ID.

Police have released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.