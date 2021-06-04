MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A woman has died after a car plunged into the water Friday in Pelham Manor.
That car has since been pulled out of the water.READ MORE: Queens Court Drops Convictions Of 3 Men Wrongfully Imprisoned For 1996 Murder Of Off-Duty NYPD Officer
It went through that fence and into the water from a gas station parking lot near the Fulton Avenue Bridge.
The car sank within a couple of minutes on the Pelham Manor side of the water.
Witnesses told CBS2’s Nick Caloway a police officer was first on the scene, and he stripped off his uniform and jumped in to try and save the driver. But the car was submerged for at least five minutes in murky water, and a body was recovered from the Jeep SUV.READ MORE: New York City Health Officials Send COVID Vaccine Buses To Schools For 'NYC Youth VAX Week' Initiative
“I’m shaking because you couldn’t do anything. You had to just sit here and watch somebody die,” said witness Damien Castori.
“He was doing the best he can, but it was pretty much hopeless. Because if you know these waters, there’s nothing but glut, mud, and just nasty stuff in there. You can’t see,” said witness John Valente.
Officials say only one person was in that car when it went into the water.
Police haven’t said what caused the vehicle to go over that ledge. They are now looking at surveillance video from the gas station parking lot to figure out what happened.MORE NEWS: Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo Comes Out As Bisexual
Nick Caloway contributed to this report.