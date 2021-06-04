RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – June is Pride Month.
For the first time ever, Progress Pride flags are flying at Playland amusement park in Rye.
They were raised by the Westchester County LGBTQ Advisory Board and county officials Friday.
A new mural was also unveiled in front of the Playland fountain, which was painted by members of The Loft community center.