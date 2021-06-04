NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to find a suspect who allegedly scammed a 79-year-old man out of thousands of dollars by telling him his son had been arrested and needed money for bail.
Police say the 79-year-old received a phone call from an unidentified caller around noon on May 28.READ MORE: FBI Investigating Reported Attempted Hijacking On Delta Flight From LAX; Man In Custody
The caller allegedly told the man his son had been arrested in New Jersey and needed $9,000 for bail, then said he would arrange for a bail bondsman to pick up the money from the victim’s home in Queens.
The victim went to a bank, withdrew the money and went back home. A man later showed up at the victim’s house, and the victim gave him an envelope containing $9,000.READ MORE: Fisher-Price Baby Soothers Recalled Following 4 Infant Deaths
After the man left, the victim spoke to his son and learned he had not been arrested.
Police have released photos and video of the man who posed as the bail bondsman.MORE NEWS: Police: Suspect Steals 84-Year-Old Woman's Purse From Manhattan Apartment After Asking To Use Phone
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.