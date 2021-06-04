NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two women were slashed on a subway on the Upper West Side Friday.
It happened around 2 a.m. on a northbound 2 train as it approached the 96th Street station.READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect Caught On Camera Vandalizing Black Wall Street Gallery
Sources told CBS2 it started as an argument between the two women and a male suspect.READ MORE: New York City Health Officials Send COVID Vaccine Buses To Schools For 'NYC Youth VAX Week' Initiative
One of the women pulled out a knife. The male suspect got ahold of it and slashed them both.
One woman was slashed near her eyebrow and the other was slashed near her ear.MORE NEWS: After More Than A Year, The Show Must Go On: More Broadway Shows Announce Plans To Resume Performances
Police took the male suspect into custody.