WARETOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Ocean County, New Jersey, are investigating a suspicious death.
The county’s prosecutor says a woman’s body was found Friday in a wooded area of the Barnegat Branch Trail near County Line Road in Waretown.
Further information, including the victim’s identity, has not been released, but investigators say the death is being treated as suspicious.
Anyone who has any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 929-2027 or the Ocean Township Police Department at (609) 693-4007.