By Cory James
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A child was killed in a double shooting in Queens on Saturday.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. inside a building on Beach 45th Street in Far Rockaway.

Police say a 10-year-old boy was taken to St. Johns Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the stomach. He was later pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old man was also shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police have found shell casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: Police: 10-Year-Old Justin Wallace Killed In Queens Double Shooting

