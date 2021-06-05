NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A child was killed in a double shooting in Queens on Saturday.
It happened just before 9:30 p.m. inside a building on Beach 45th Street in Far Rockaway.
Police say a 10-year-old boy was taken to St. Johns Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the stomach. He was later pronounced dead.
A 29-year-old man was also shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.
Police have found shell casings at the scene.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
