NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An event Saturday recognized the importance of arts education with song and dance.
Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles was joined by some of Broadway's brightest stars for the outdoor celebration.
The event, hosted by New 42 in Times Square, was to honor the educators who inspire and excite through performing arts.
"Arts education is absolutely everything. If I had not had an outlet of expression and a place to put all of my feelings about being an adolescent human being, I think I would've taken a really different path," Bareilles said.
The event also celebrated the reopening of New York City’s cultural community.