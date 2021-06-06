By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a scorcher of a Sunday across the region with temperatures soaring well into the 90s for many folks. Once again, there was record heat under sun-filled skies.
Expect clear skies through the evening and overnight, but it’ll stay pretty muggy with temps only bottoming out in the mid-70s around New York City.
Monday will be another hot and humid day, but there will be some more clouds and a risk for isolated PM showers and thunderstorms.
Any storm activity should be pretty widely spread out, but it may be a good idea to take the umbrella just in case.
The better bet for storms will be Tuesday and Wednesday, with still high heat and even higher humidity.

Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and torrential rain, but the payoff will arrive for the end of the week with more seasonable temps and lower humidity. Stay tuned!