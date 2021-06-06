NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man who tried to rape a woman as she walked down a street in Midtown.
Surveillance video shows the suspect running away Saturday at around 7 a.m., near 33rd Street and Madison Avenue.READ MORE: New York City Planning Huge Concert In Central Park This August
Police say the man approached the 27-year-old woman from behind and grabbed her throat with both hands. He then allegedly pushed her against a storefront gate, and pulled down his pants.READ MORE: 12-Year-Old Girl Wounded In Bronx Double Shooting
The suspect ran when the woman fought back and broke free.MORE NEWS: Community On Edge As Search Continues For Midtown Attempted Rape Suspect: 'I'm Not Feeling Safe Around Here'
She suffered a minor injury to her head.