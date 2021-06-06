ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway Sunday after police in Rochester shot and killed a suspect who allegedly fired at officers.
The deadly shooting happened Friday as officers were trying to take the man into custody.
The suspect's name was not released, though the city's interim police chief said the man was involved in several shootings before and was considered a high risk.
“This individual pulled out a gun and fired at the officers. They returned fire and he was subsequently injured and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” said Rochester Interim Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan.
The chief said the officers belonged to a specialized unit and were not wearing body cameras.
The officers are on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.