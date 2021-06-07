NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man seen on video pepper spraying a couple in Manhattan.
It happened shortly before 10 p.m. last Tuesday on Eighth Avenue between West 15th and 16th streets in Chelsea.
Surveillance video shows the man and woman walking on the sidewalk, when the suspect passes by and pepper sprays them in the face.
Police said the victims, ages 18 and 19, were treated for redness and swelling to their eyes.
The suspect took off head north on 8th Avenue.
Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.