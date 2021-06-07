NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a suspect in connection to an attempted rape in Midtown.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, surveillance video shows a man running down the street near 33rd and Madison Avenue.

Investigators believe he tried to rape a 27-year-old woman who was walking in the area Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

Authorities say he came up behind her and grabbed her throat with both hands, then allegedly pushed her against a storefront gate and pulled down his pants.

“I would scream for dear life. I guess you always have to have your phone on your hand and have 911 on speed dial,” said Shanti Sebak, who works in the area.

“I usually just walk down this block not thinking anything of it, but, you know, I would fight for my life,” said Kamala Sebak.

The victim did just that. She fought back, and managed to break free from his grip. The suspect took off running.

“It’s crazy. I’m not feeling safe around here. I think more police officer should be around,” one person said.

“If you come every day during the week, you’ll see a lot of homeless right in this area,” said Soya Hued, who works in the area.

EMS responded to the scene, and the woman was treated for a minor injury to her head.

Police are hoping someone recognizes the suspect and reports him.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.