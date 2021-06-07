NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An MTA bus crashed into a building in Brooklyn Monday afternoon.
It happened at Lincoln Road at Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at around 1:55 p.m.
Seventeen people were hurt, but no life-threatening injuries were reported.
FDNY members continue to operate on scene of a MTA bus into an apartment building at 174 Lincoln Road in Brooklyn. There are currently 17 non-life-threatening injuries reported.
