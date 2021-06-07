Breaking NewsAMBER Alert Issued For 9-Month-Old Mi Angel Gaines, Allegedly Taken By Antonio Armstrong In Harlem
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An MTA bus crashed into a building in Brooklyn Monday afternoon.

It happened at Lincoln Road at Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at around 1:55 p.m.

Seventeen people were hurt, but no life-threatening injuries were reported.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

