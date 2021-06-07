Paramount+ Adds 'The Avengers,' 'Tropic Thunder,' 'The School Of Rock' And More To Movie Library Starting TodayBeginning this week, subscribers will have access to a renowned movie collection that showcases popular titles, such as 'I Love You, Man' and 'Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol.'

Kennedy Center Honors: Star-Studded Group Of Performers Set To Salute This Year's Honorees On June 6 On CBSThe annual Kennedy Center Honors are set to air this Sunday on CBS with a packed list of tribute performers.

Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul: How To Watch, Stream 'Bragging Rights' Pay-Per-ViewShowtime Sports has all the action live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition match.

Marco Andretti & Tony Kanaan On Superstar Racing Series: 'It's Totally Cool, Something That I've Never Done'The two IndyCar veterans are among a wide array of drivers gearing up for the inaugural season of the new series.

'It's A Multi-Generational Show': Courtney Nichole On Season 2 Of BET's 'Assisted Living'The star of "Assisted Living" on BET previews season two and shares what it is like to work with Tyler Perry.

'These Shows Established A New Vision Of America': David Kamp On Book 'Sunny Days,' 'Sesame Street' & 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'Author David Kamp explains in his new book how shows like "Sesame Street" and "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" changed the fabric of American culture.