NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s another step forward on the road to reopening.
New York City is planning a huge concert on the Great Lawn of Central Park to show the world it's back.
Mayor Bill de Blasio is recruiting music industry legend Clive Davis to organize the event and recruit the performers – none of whom are yet confirmed.
The tentative date is set for Aug. 21.
De Blasio says it will be a “once in a lifetime concert.”
The majority of the 60,000 tickets will be free, with 70% of them going to people who have been vaccinated.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here