BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There is an active investigation underway in Bayonne after a police shooting involving a man with a knife.

An entire block of West 1st Street remained closed at noon Monday, about four hours after police were called to a home there, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported.

Officers were seen going into and out of the home all morning.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office would only say they’re looking into a police-involved shooting.

There was an Officer Involved Shooting on First Street in Bayonne just before 7am. More info to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) June 7, 2021

Neighbors told CBS2 it involved a person with a knife.

They said the family inside the home has called police before and they believe this incident could be tied to a mental health problem.

“If I need help, I want help. I don’t want a police officer with hot hands and a gun, I can do that myself,” said Marisol Velez, a neighbor. “We don’t have those institutions like we used to. They just pop pills into you and send you back home, and then they expect the police to be everything, and they can’t be everything.”

Others described their neighborhood as a quiet one.

They said the police response was jarring because the area hasn’t had issues with violence before.

