NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing more than a dozen iPads from a school in the Bronx.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on May 25 at a school on East 172nd Street between Sheridan and Morris avenues.READ MORE: Sources: Sarah Feinberg Tapped To Become MTA Chair
Police said the suspect entered the building through an unlocked front door and removed 14 iPads.READ MORE: Former New York Giants Coach Jim Fassel Dies At 71
The devices were worth approximately $6,000.MORE NEWS: MTV VMAs Returning In-Person To Barclays Center This September
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.