NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 9-month-old girl has been found safe after an AMBER Alert was issued Monday in Harlem.
Police said Mi Angel Gaines was taken by her father, 22-year-old Antonio Armstrong, around 3 a.m. after an argument with her mother.
Gaines was found safe and taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
Investigators did not release any more information about whether Armstrong will face charges.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.