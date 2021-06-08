NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Big Apple is getting ready to rock.
The Foo Fighters will headline Madison Square Garden’s first full capacity concert since the pandemic began.READ MORE: MTV VMAs Returning In-Person To Barclays Center This September
Fans will have to be vaccinated to attend the June 20 concert.
It’s the first concert at the Garden in more than 460 days. Tickets go on sale June 11.READ MORE: "Springsteen On Broadway" Opens June 26
“The Garden is ready to rock. We’ve been waiting for this moment for 15 months and are excited to finally welcome a packed house of roaring, fully-vaccinated Foo Fighters fans to Madison Square Garden,” said James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment.
“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” said Dave Grohl. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long a** night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.”
It’s just the latest sign of reopening in New York City. On Monday, Bruce Springsteen announced the return of his acclaimed Springsteen on Broadway for a limited run. It’s the first show to reopen on the Great White Way (for a complete list of shows and their return , click here). Springsteen on Broadway returns on June 26.MORE NEWS: New York City Planning Huge Concert In Central Park This August
Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced Monday that New York City has tapped music industry legend Clive Davis to organize a three hour concert celebrating New York City’s comeback to take place on the Great Lawn in August.