Today will be hot and muggy with widespread showers and [mainly] non-severe t’storms this afternoon… pockets of heavy rain (localized flooding) and gusty winds are the main concerns. Expect highs in the mid 80s with feels like temps around 90.
Showers/t’storms will continue to move through this evening with things winding down overnight. It will be warm and humid again with temps only falling into the 70s/60s.
Showers/t’storms will remain in the forecast on Wednesday, although at this point it’s not looking quiteas active. It will be hot and humid with highs well into the 80s with feels like temps near 90 again.
Thursday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy, not as hot and a little less humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.