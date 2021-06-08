CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What a wild weather day!

Temps soared or I should say sauteed…(bad joke, I know) this afternoon all thanks to some steamy temps and a little bit of a trigger to lift some storms and boy did they pack a punch. We had widespread downed trees, wires, and many road closures due to flash flooding.

We can expect another hot and humid day Wednesday with a lower risk for storms. Take the umbrella as a precaution, but hopefully you don’t need it.

We cool down big time by Friday with temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

