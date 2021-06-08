By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a wild weather day!READ MORE: Queens Man Arrested In Connection To Fatal Shooting Of 10-Year-Old Justin Wallace
Temps soared or I should say sauteed…(bad joke, I know) this afternoon all thanks to some steamy temps and a little bit of a trigger to lift some storms and boy did they pack a punch. We had widespread downed trees, wires, and many road closures due to flash flooding.Pups Prep For 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show As Event Leaves Manhattan For The First Time
We can expect another hot and humid day Wednesday with a lower risk for storms. Take the umbrella as a precaution, but hopefully you don’t need it.
We cool down big time by Friday with temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s.MORE NEWS: New 'Amazon Sidewalk' Technology Has Some Users Concerned About Privacy