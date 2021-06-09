NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men they say beat a bodega worker after stealing a case of beer.
The violent robbery happened shortly before 5 a.m. Friday at Deli and Grill bodega on Grand Street on the Lower East Side.
🚨WANTED for COMMERCIAL ROBBERY: Know these guys? On 6/4/21 at approx 4:55 AM, inside of 523 Grand St in Manhattan, the suspects removed property without paying, then assaulted the 65-year-old employee with a baseball bat. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/HQl84AS6Wq
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 9, 2021
Police said the suspects walked into the store and took a case of Coors Light without paying. When the 65-year-old worker confronted the men, they started punching and kicking him.
Surveillance video shows one suspect hit the employee in the head with a bat, while the other suspect goes behind the counter and steals packs of Newport cigarettes, worth about $450.
Police said the suspects took off heading east on Grand Street. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated on the scene.
Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.