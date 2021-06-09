NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a retired NYPD officer.
Thirty-three-year-old Michael Soto has been charged with assault, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.
Thomas Marrinan was shot outside a pizza shop in Kensington on Monday. He was trying to help a friend, who is a retired corrections officer.
Police say Marrinan and his friend tried to stop a scuffle between Soto and an 86-year-old man.
The retired corrections officer fired his gun. The bullet hit the suspect’s arm, then struck Marrinan in the chest.