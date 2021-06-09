By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hi there!READ MORE: NYC Mayoral Race: Candidates Want Eric Adams To Release E-ZPass Records To Prove NYC Is His Primary Residence
We have a once in a lifetime partial eclipse sunrise Thursday morning! The ideal times are from 5:24-6:32 a.m. Enjoy it if you can!Caught On Camera: Good Samaritans Subdue Man After Violent Rampage Inside Brooklyn Pizzeria
We have partly clear skies with more clearing as the day goes on. Expect high temps in upper 70s to lower 80s.
Friday, we drop down even cooler to the upper 60s, lower 70s.Tribeca Festival Returns With Highly Anticipated 'In The Heights' Premiere
The weekend is shaping up a little brighter than the last runs. Saturday continues to be the better day, with a p.m. storm risk possible late Sunday.