Showers/t’storms will remain in the forecast today, although it’s not looking quite as active as yesterday; localized flash flooding and gusty winds will remain a concern. Outside of that, it will be hot and humid with highs well into the 80s with feels like temps of 90-95.
We’ll see some leftover showers/rumbles early this evening with things quieting down overnight. Temps will fall into the low 70s and 60s.
Tomorrow will be mostly to partly cloudy, not as hot and less humid. Highs will be near 80.
Friday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of showers. Expect highs in the 70s.