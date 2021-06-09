MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of health care workers on Long Island expressed their support for the LGBTQ+ community in a unique way Wednesday.
Employees at NYU Langone Hospital lent their voices to help in an event called "Shouting From The Rooftop."
Dozens of staff members lined up in the hospital's parking lot to spell out "PRIDE" while others literally shouted from the rooftops.
"Today's about celebrating diversity, acceptance here at NYU Langone. It's not only for the staff, it's for our patients as well, so they feel accepted and cared for here," RN Sal Canepa said.
The event was part of the Pride Month celebrations in support of LGBTQ+ communities everywhere.