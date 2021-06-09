NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Tribeca Festival is back after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.
The 12-day festival features mostly outdoor screenings throughout the five boroughs.
COVID safety protocols will be in place, including health screenings and temperatures checks.
Ticket for virtual events will also be available.
Guests attending closing night at Radio City Music Hall must be fully vaccinated.