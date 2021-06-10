NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After more than a year, the show must go on!

The road to reopening Broadway is underway.

More shows have announced plans to resume performances that were suspended when the pandemic hit.

The cast of Broadway’s Come From Away was back on stage over the weekend. Performances resume Sept. 21.

Ain’t Too Proud was a Tony winner for Best Choreography. The Broadway musical about the Temptations steps back into the spotlight on Oct. 16.

After rehearsals and three previews, Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the hit movie, is ready to return. Performances resume Oct. 21.

Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone star in the revival of the musical Company. Dec. 20 is the date.

And Hugh Jackman tweeted a picture Monday morning rehearsing The Music Man with co-star Sutton Foster. The first preview is set for Dec. 20th.

Additionally:

Chicago reopens Sept. 14.

Six is set for Sept. 17.

Come From Away reopens Sept. 21.

The Phantom of the Opera returns Oct. 22.

Diana The Musical previews will resume on Nov. 2 with opening night set for Nov. 17.

Tina is set to reopen Oct. 8.

MJ previews will begin Dec. 6, with opening night on Feb. 1

Hamilton, Wicked and The Lion King will all return on Sept. 14.

Aladdin resumes Sept. 28.

Jersey Boys returns Nov. 15.

A Thousand Ways (Part One): A Phone Call opens May 20.

A Thousand Ways (Part Two): An Encounter opens June 8.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical returns on Sept. 24

Dear Evan Hansen returns to Broadway on Dec. 11th.

Seven Deadly Sins previews start June 22 with opening night on June 29.

Lackawanna Blues previews start Sept. 14 with opening night on Sept. 28.

David Byrne’s American Utopia returns Sept. 17.

Hadestown returns Sept. 2.

Pass Over previews begin Aug. 4, with opening night on Sept. 12.

The Lehman Trilogy is set to open on Broadway on Oct. 14.

Skeleton Crew starring Phylicia Rashad will begin performances Dec. 21 and open Jan. 12, 2022.

Springsteen on Broadway will return on June 26 for a limited run until Sept. 4. Tickets go on sale June 10.

To Kill A Mockingbird will resume its run on Oct. 5.

This article originally appeared May 10, 2021 and has been updated periodically to reflect additional opening announcements as they get made.