NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was an emotional night in Far Rockaway, where family and community members gathered to remember 10-year-old Justin Wallace, who was fatally shot over the weekend.
A vigil was held at Challenge Charter School, where the fifth grader was set to graduate.READ MORE: Top 5 Leading Contenders In NYC Mayoral Race Face Off In Debate On CBS2 And CBSN New York
Justin was shot in the stomach outside a relative’s home Saturday, just days before his 11th birthday.READ MORE: Residents Displaced By Queens Apartment Fire In April On The Verge Of Being Kicked Out Of City-Funded Hotels
His mother, Aretha Wallace, held back tears while speaking about her beloved son.
“He’s my angel. Somehow he’s looking over me,” she said. “Justin loved his school, he loved his family, and he loved his friends. Anyone who knew him could have tell.”MORE NEWS: Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular To Return This Summer
The suspect, 29-year-old Jovan Young, was arraigned Wednesday on murder charges.